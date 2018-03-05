Not everyone is happy with the royal family.

According to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, Jeremy Corbyn's top aide, Seumas Milne, wants to abolish the monarchy. The Labour leader's strategy and communications chief described it as "reactionary and anti-democratic drag."

In July 2013, following the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's first child, Prince George, Milne wrote, "ending the constitutional role" of "an unelected dynasty" would mean saving the youngest royal at that time.

Milne added that an "elected head of state is embarrassingly overdue." He also claimed that the role of the monarch is "seen as illegitimate and offensive by millions of its citizens." He also attacked its "hereditary privilege" and described the royal family as "dysfunctional."

"If the Royal Family were simply the decorative constitutional adornment its supporters claim, punctuating the lives of grateful subjects with pageantry and street parties, its deferential culture and invented traditions might be less corrosive. But the monarchy retains significant unaccountable powers and influence," he wrote.

Milne also called Prince Charles "hapless." He believed that the Prince of Wales' popularity would decline when Queen Elizabeth II passes away.

However, many might not agree with Milne as some are even rooting for Prince Charles to be the next Commonwealth Head. The former Prime Ministers of Canada and New Zealand, Stephen Harper and John Key, want the Duke of Cornwall to take over the title of being the Commonwealth Head after the reigning monarch.

Prince Charles is the next in line to the throne after Her Majesty. However, many want Prince William and Kate Middleton to succeed Queen Elizabeth II.

A poll from YouGov revealed that 56 percent wants the Duke of Cambridge to be the next king. Prince Charles comes next with 13 percent and Prince Harry is at the last with 10 percent.

On the other hand, 63 percent wants the Duchess of Cambridge to be the next queen. Eight percent wants Camilla while three percent favors Meghan Markle.

Despite the result of the poll, the line of succession will not change. Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth II from the throne, but Camilla might not be called queen.

"Mrs. Parker Bowles will use the title HRH The Duchess of Cornwall after marriage. It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne," the Clarence House wrote in a press release in 2005.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson