The royal family may be the most popular British family, but they are just like ordinary people too.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince Charles may appear intimidating because of their status. However, they are similar to those people who long to meet them because they do the same things those individuals do.

Here are five things that prove that the royal family is just like us.

1. They take the train

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the train when they visited Wales in January. In fact, there was a problem while they were commuting so they arrived late in Cardiff Castle. But despite the train delay, the couple were still full of energy when they faced the huge crowd that waited for them.

2. They use umbrellas

In January, Queen Elizabeth II looked elegant in her emerald ensemble with black fur collar trim and matching hat and gloves when she attended a church service. However, during the 50-minute service, the snow started to fall. The queen was photographed using an umbrella as she made her way to her Range Rover.

3. They play too

Kate Middleton has been photographed playing tennis with children. She also helped them with their drills.

When Middleton and Prince William was on a four-day Scandinavian tour, the couple also enjoyed Sweden's bandy hockey. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even challenged each other for a penalty shootout. Middleton came second to Prince William after losing 2-1.

4. They love food

Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were photographed sharing a treat when they visited Dromore on May 10, 2017. Prior to that, Prince Charles twirled out his pasta when he tried out a local specialty in Amatrice, Italy on April 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was spotted licking his fingers after enjoying a meal in Singapore on June 4, 2017.

5. They love hugs

Markle enjoyed a group hug from schoolchildren during her and Prince Harry's visit to Cardiff. Prince Harry's fiancée hugged charity co-founder Alice Thompson when they visited Wales.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge returned the warms hugs from school children when she visited Bond Primary School in Mitcham. "How delightful that it didn't feel like royalty at a distance but royalty amongst the people," Despo Stevens, headteacher said.

However, royal etiquette expert William Hanson suggests that the members of the royal family stop giving the public cuddles and high-fives. For him, the royal family should stop being "one of us."

"For me, royalty should be royal. They are not supposed to be like 'one of us.' They must all be nice people, yes (and they are), but it seems that it's now all a bit too chummy and informal," Hanson wrote. "We don't fund them to be like us. If they are just like any other family, then what's the need to subsidise them? Why not give us the funding then, instead?"

