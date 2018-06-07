Jessica Chastain has once again praised the influential and frequently controversial Kardashian family. She even called Kim Kardashian a “genius.”

On Wednesday, Chastain’s in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter about gender equality and related issues was published online. Among the things the actress tackled in her dialogue with the multi-platform magazine was the influence of the Kardashians on her and the society.

The “Zero Dark Thirty” actress lauds the Kardashians — comprising Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner — for being “the most powerful women in our society.” Chastain specifically admires Kanye West’s wife for being smart about what she chooses to reveal and conceal to the public.

Chastain shared that Kim was her inspiration when she portrayed celebrity poker ringleader Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game.” She said that while watching “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she was amazed by the scene where Kim was having “a media training.”

“… Kim’s the one that brings everyone to go do it. You definitely see that she is a very intelligent person and is learning how to gain control over her life. I mean, she already has it, but especially in media and society,” the 41-year-old actress said of the 37-year-old reality star.

This wasn’t the first time Chastain credited Kim for being the inspiration behind her big screen character and gushed about the Kardashians as a whole. Early this year, she did an interview with W magazine and she also spoke highly of the media stars at the time.

“The Kardashians are such an incredible example of women who really have their own sense of power, you know, entrepreneurs,” Chastain told the fashion magazine on Jan. 11. She also confessed to posting pictures of the Kardashians all over her trailer while filming “Molly’s Game” for inspiration.

In December, Chastain told Digital Spy that her crime/drama movie was pretty much “a Kardashian story.” “I was thinking, ‘Who are the most powerful women in our society, and how did they get their power? And for me it was the Kardashians,” she said at the time.

Photo: Getty Images/Jessica Hromas