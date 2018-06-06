“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian could not help but cry when she first heard her husband Kanye West’s new song, “Wouldn’t Leave.”

In it, West rapped about Kim’s reaction when she first heard his controversial remarks about slavery. The lyrics go: “They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway? / I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave.”

It was a very personal song, which Kim really liked. However, she had a whirlwind of emotions when she first heard it. “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” Kim told ET. “That’s not stuff we put on social media - I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn't really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me.”

Meanwhile, Kim told Extra that she did react with “screams” when she learned what West did. However, she managed to get over it by focusing on her husband’s “best intentions.” “He has the biggest heart. I know his heart, so I know he’ll always have that chance to explain himself when the time is right,” she said.

As for the new song, West managed to keep her grounded even thought she “wasn’t so calm” at first. “I know what he meant so ultimately, after a week, I was calm… I think he explained it well in the song,” she said.

Due to the hate generated by his “slavery is a choice” comments, West did some last minute changes on his album “Ye” in order to explain his thought process. He revealed that he was diagnosed with a mental condition at the age of 39, and he is fortunate because he has the platform to explain himself.

“It was just too sensitive,” West told People about his comments, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris