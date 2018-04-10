Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown gives Joel Embiid a "less than 50 percent chance" of participating in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs that take place later this week.

Embiid suffered a concussion as well as a fractured orbital when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz after going for a loose ball in the 118-101 win over the New York Knicks on March 28.

While he passed the NBA's locker room concussion assessment tool, he later developed symptoms of a concussion after he was taken to the hospital. The Sixers then revealed Embiid would be undergoing surgery on his eye as he began the rehabilitation process earlier this week.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Embiid's expected return date was two to four weeks but with the playoffs beginning this Saturday, Brown was not so hopeful of an early return in Game 1.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"I do not think that [Embiid returns for Game 1]. I don't think anybody thinks that," Brown told the Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday, as per NBC Sports. "I think it's just trying to get him with the ball in his hands — touch a ball. At some point soon really focus on the cardio side of it all."

"All of those things that will equal him playing an incredibly physical, fast playoff game. Right now we're starting to make inroads but I think it would be misleading to suggest that he could play in Game 1," he said.

Brown is also unsure of an actual postseason return date for the 24-year-old, stating the Philadelphia franchise are taking things step by step when it comes to his recovery.

"I really don't know," Brown added. "We do stuff slowly. He wakes up, we judge how he's done, we move on. In relation to stamping off on a target date, we really aren't in a position to do that. I do feel confident to tell you and the public that Game 1 is highly unlikely."

Embiid was having a solid regular season with an average of 22.9 points, 3.2 assists and 11 rebounds per game as he helped the Sixers clinch a playoffs spot for the first time since 2012.

However, despite his absence, the Sixers have gone 8-0 with their 121-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday marking the side's 15th straight win — a single-season franchise record.

The likes of JJ Reddick, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli all scored at least 20 points while Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia side are now the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers who are one game behind with just one regular season game left.

Before the win, Embiid posted a picture of himself with a protective mask on a now-deleted Instagram post which looks like what he will be donning when he eventually makes his return to action.