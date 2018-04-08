LeBron James has revealed that his family's happiness and continuing to win at the highest level is what will make his mind up on his future as rumors build up that this could be his last playoff run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 33-year-old could become a free agent in the offseason following the NBA playoffs due to an opt-out in his contract, which could mark the second time he leaves the Cavaliers after infamously doing it back in 2010.

James has a strained relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, with the latter's public support of President Donald Trump reportedly being a major factor, while he is also looking for a new team with more of an all-star supporting cast as he hopes to add to his three NBA rings.

In the last couple of months, a number of teams have registered their interest in James such as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers, and with the playoffs commencing this week, speculation is only increasing.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

However, the Akron native is only focused on the present, having consistently stated that he will only make a decision when the season ends, while talking about what will fuel his decision in the offseason.

"I don't think like that," James told Cleveland.com. "I'm too much of a guy that's stuck in the moment. I don't do too much of that."

"My family. That's all that matters. I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what's most important to me, more than anything," he said.

James and his wife are currently raising their three children in their Bath Township mansion in Ohio, however, the four-time NBA most valuable player also has two homes in Los Angeles. While Ohio has always been "home" for them, where his family wants to live will be a factor in his decision.

"That's just a small piece of it," James explained. "We make joint decisions all together, all the time. Once we get to it, my agent and my team we will all tackle it the right way but my family plays a big part in it. And winning."

A major theme this season is the unveiling of billboards in various cities calling for James to join their team. The latest to do it is New York after an advertising company unveiled a banner in Manhattan outside Madison Square Garden calling for him to join the Knicks.

But, former Knicks player and current Cavs teammate J.R. Smith does not see James moving to the Big Apple as he reacted to the billboard Sunday.

"Nah, don't think so. Can't see it (happening)," Smith told the Daily News. "But that's cool, though, man. A lot of cities have tried that already with (a billboard). But we'll see what happens."

James is having one of his best seasons in his 15-year career as he averages 27.7 points, 9.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game in the regular season.