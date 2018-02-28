Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have given fans a close-up look at their adorable newborn son, Gideon!

The “Counting On” star and Forsyth recently became first-time parents and could not be happier to welcome their first child together. In a statement to People, the couple said they felt “blessed beyond measure” to have their son, whom they named Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful,” the Forsyths said.

Duggar and her husband also provided a close-up look at their bundle of joy. In the image published by People, Gideon is wearing a white, yellow and gray onesie with a cartoon crane and the words “Little Digger” on the front. The newborn appears to be sleeping as he lies on a blanket with a colorful footprint design.

The Forsyths welcomed Gideon on at 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 23. The baby reportedly measured 22 inches long and weighed 10 pounds 3 ounces.

Little Gideon is the first child for Duggar, 20, and her husband, 24. The couple tied the knot in Arkansas in May 2017 after only three months of being engaged. After their wedding, the reality stars went on an “incredible honeymoon” in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Forsyth revealed last year that he and Duggar are “excited” to have kids of their own and expand their family.

“We love kids and we’re excited to have a family. We’re just going to see what the Lord does. We want as many as he thinks we can handle, and we are putting it into his hands,” Forsyth told People in June.

Duggar and her husband did not have to wait long before they were blessed with their first child. Just three months after the interview, the Forsyths announced that Duggar was pregnant.

“I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,” Duggar said.

Her famous family were unsurprisingly happy that they were adding another member to the large Duggar clan.

“Congratulations Joy and Austin!” the Duggars posted on the family blog. “Baby Gideon is a precious little boy! We are so thankful for a healthy mom and baby!”

Watch Duggar and her husband welcome their first child and adapt to being first time parents when “Counting On” airs on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: TLC