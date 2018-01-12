It’s not uncommon for Duggar daughters to keep the gender of their babies a secret until after they’re born, and it appears Joy-Anna Duggar may be following that trend.

It has been revealed that the pregnant “Counting On” star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have decided to keep the gender of their first child a secret, even from themselves!

“Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are approaching their eight-month wedding anniversary, which means it won’t be long before they welcome their first child into the world,” the Duggar Family Blog recently wrote.

“Baby Forsyth is due around the beginning of March, and although the expectant parents could have found out the gender weeks ago, they have chosen to be surprised.”

The blog post went on to ask fans of the Duggar family to share their gender predictions in the comments. While numerous readers wrote they think the newlywed couple will welcome a baby girl come March, Joy and Austin have made it clear they’re unsure what their child’s gender will be.

In their pregnancy announcement video for TLC in August, both Austin and Joy predicted different genders for their baby.

“There’s kind of been a trend with having boys in the family. I think we’re going to break it and have a girl,” Austin said in the video. Meanwhile, after welcoming several nephews, Joy was confident she was expecting a boy.

“I think it’s a boy,” Joy added.

“Counting On” fans last received an update from Joy about her pregnancy earlier this month in a Duggar family video made to congratulate Jinger Vuolo and husband Jeremy on their pregnancy reveal.

“I’m excited because it’s only going to be six months younger than mine. That’s so cool,” Joy said in the video while cradling her own bump.

“Counting On” returns to TLC this spring.