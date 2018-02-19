Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich opened up about their recent trip to Paris, which served as a pre-Valentine’s getaway for the couple.

In an interview with People at the Love United Charity Ride at SoulCycle in Hollywood on Saturday, Hough said that she and Laich have both been to Paris before. But what made their latest trip to the City of Lights more special was the fact that they were together.

“We both have been to Paris a couple of times, and I never understood the fact that it’s the most romantic city in the world, and magical,” Hough said. “I was like, ‘Yeah. It’s alright. It’s Paris. It’s great. It’s beautiful.’ But this time around we were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

The 29-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” veteran went on to say that she thought she and Laich now have a better appreciation for the city because they’re “in love.”

When asked what his favorite part of the trip was, Laich told People, “Just watching her.”

In a lengthy Instagram post she shared last Feb. 4, Hough revealed that their trip to Paris was actually Laich’s Christmas gift to her. Hough also wrote that Laich called their friend and photographer Sarah Falugo, who shot their wedding, to find out if she knew anyone in Paris that could take photos of them as they walk the streets of the city. And much to the Hough’s delight, Falugo happened to be coming to Europe that same time and offered to come and hang out with the couple for a day. Check out some of Hough and Laich’s photos from their trip below:

In the same interview with People at Love United Charity Ride, Hough and Laich — who tied the knot in July 2017 — talked about how they are enjoying newlywed life. “It’s just the greatest thing ever to marry your best friend,” the 34-year-old former NHL player said. “We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday. I just feel like a pretty lucky man right now. It’s the best.”

Hough agreed, saying, “Ditto! Ditto!”

Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss