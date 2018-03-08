There hasn't been any confirmation on which pros would be returning, or even which athletes will be taking a turn on the dance floor for the upcoming all-athletes edition of "Dancing With the Stars," but at least one face from the judge's table will officially not be making a return to the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Julianne Hough confirmed that she will not be returning to the ABC series which helped launch her career, as she has several other projects she's focusing on instead to worry about.

Hough revealed she's working on a fictional TV series called "Blackpool," which she calls a mix of "'Black Swan,' 'I, Tonya,' and 'Moulin Rouge,'" and she wanted to focus on that, which meant that at least for now, she won't be making a return to "DWTS."

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"So many things are happening," she said. "Obviously, 'Dancing' has always been my family. I was on it, I left for a little while, I came back. So, who knows what will transpire [in the future]. But as of right now, I'm focusing on that show, my acting and then my music. That's really sort of my focus right now."

In addition, she revealed she would join her brother, Derek Hough, again, on his series on NBC, "World of Dance," which returns to that network on May 29.

"I actually just did a mentor session with [Derek], " she said of her involvement with the series. "He asked me to come and mentor, so, yeah. I just did it the other day." "It was so much fun and the dancers are incredible."

Of course, while news that Hough is definitely not returning could be hard for fans to hear, there has been a potential casting announcement in terms of one athlete who may be competing.

According to Naughty Gossip, US Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon is in talks with ABC about joining the series, which had caused him to pass on an offer to join NBC as a correspondent, because the networks conflict with one another.

"'Dancing With the Stars' are putting together a special athletes edition and Adam Rippon is at the top of the list of celebrities that the show wants," a source said. "Adam is enjoying his newfound fame and is very interested in joining the show. He loves performing and loves dancing but most of all he loves a sequined costume, This is the perfect fit for him."

Rippon has not confirmed or denied the report he was joining the show.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns on April 30 on ABC.