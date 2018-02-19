Fans don't know much about the upcoming "bite-sized" season of "Dancing With the Stars," but they may be able to count on one big thing—three favorite pros may not be present to dance with some of the 10 athletes being cast.

ABC has not made any official announcements about the upcoming season, which debuts April 30, and likely won't announce anything regarding the pros or the celebrity cast until at least March. However, fans who are hoping to see Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy or Maks Chmerkovskiy may have to wait until the fall season debut, as all three may be too busy with their "Confidential" dance tour schedule to participate this time around.

The tour, which resumes March 19 in Springfield, Missouri, and runs through May 16, where it concludes in Las Vegas, will take place during the four-week season. Though pros and celebrities do have other commitments that they occasionally work on during their stints on the show, and even fly around the world and back when needed, they are always present for the live show on Monday nights.

However, the "Confidential" tour does have Monday night shows. The four dates that should see live episodes of "Dancing With the Stars" are April 30, May 7, May 14 and May 21. While three of those dates don't see Maks, Val and Peta performing at shows, meaning they could theoretically participate in "DWTS," they would all be unable to perform the live show on May 14. Their tour currently has them scheduled to perform that night at the Luther Burbank in Santa Rosa, California at 7 p.m.

There has been no confirmation from anyone involved with the show in terms of who would or would not participate in the new competition. However, if the three popular pros could not be a part of this round, there would still be several other pros the show could ask to be a part of the competition instead.

While it is highly unlikely pros like Tony Dovolani or Derek Hough would return, the show could ask other favorites like current reigning champ Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Alen Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Mark Ballas, Witney Carson or Sasha Farber to return. They may also choose to promote some of the troop dancers as well, which would give fans a chance to see Val's girlfriend, Jenna Johnson, or Derek's girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a chance to showcase their own teaching styles.

The new season of "Dancing With the Stars," which will feature an all-athlete cast, is set to air beginning April 30 on ABC.

