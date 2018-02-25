Justin Theroux’s rep just slammed the actor’s neighbor’s comments against him.

On Friday, the actor’s rep told TMZ that Norman Resnicow’s “bizarre” comments should not be taken seriously.

“Resnicow’s bizarre comments might carry more weight had he ever actually met Jen or toured Justin’s apartment, neither of which has ever happened,” the rep said.

Earlier this week, Resnicow told TMZ that he feels bad for Jennifer Aniston because Theroux forced her to live in New York when that’s not what she wanted. Aniston has been living in Los Angeles for years.

“Everyone knows Jen hated the place,” the neighbor said.

Aniston and Theroux announced their separation on Feb. 15. The ex-couple said that they have split at the end of last year, and their decision was a mutual one. Days after their split, Aniston was spotted at Grauman’s Chinese Theater, where she watched the premiere of Jason Bateman’s movie, “Game Night.”

In their joint statement, Aniston and Theroux did not reveal the real reason behind their separation. But a source told People that the couple wanted to have kids, but it just didn’t happen for them.

“When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids. They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out. She has been sad that it never happened, but it never consumed her,” the source said.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not their inability to have kids became a deal breaker for the couple. But in the beginning, the source said that they had such a strong chemistry. “They were always affectionate, loving and deeply respectful of each other,” the source said.

Another source close to the “Friends” actress also said that Aniston is not interested to go out on dates. As such, there is no truth to the rumor claiming Aniston and Brad Pitt are planning on getting back together.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images