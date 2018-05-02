More than a dozen tornadoes were reported in Kansas on Tuesday and a warning was issued to a number of counties in the state due to the severe weather.

According to the wesite Kansas, 19 tornadoes were reported Tuesday, just after 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EDT), out of which 14 were in Kansas. This included a large twister featuring multiple vortexes in rural Cloud County south of Concordia. So some of the reported cases might have been of the same tornado.

At least two tornadoes were reported in Nebraska, including one in Gage County, just north of Odell. The weather service also reported 80 mph winds and tennis ball-sized hail near Wymore, Gage County, according to Journal Star. On the other hand, Oklahoma recorded a tornado north-northeast of Buffalo in Harper County.

The following videos and photos show tornadoes forming and touching down in Concordia, Culver, Aurora, Wilson, Tescott and Glasco in Kansas.

Following the report of tornado in Concordia, the National Weather Service in Topeka issued an alert for the following regions — Republic County, Washington County, Clay County and Cloud County in north central Kansas. The warning was to stay in place till 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EDT).

The warning further said hail up to two inches in diameter is expected due to the tornado. As for the impact, the warning said, “flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Most of the tornadoes brought minimal damage in Kansas, except the one at Concordia that snapped power lines and downed power poles, said Mick McGuire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

Also, the Storm Prediction Center said that a home just south of Tescott in Ottawa County was reportedly damaged due to the impact of a tornado.

Places like Kansas City, Wichita in Kansas, and Oklahoma City in Oklahoma face an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday, while Leavenworth and Atchison in Kansas, and St. Joseph in Missouri face moderate risk of severe weather.

Jenni Laflin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said: “For the Kansas City area, it looks like most of the storms will stay up to the north. During the Wednesday evening and overnight period, we could see scattered thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be severe. The main threats are going to be hail and wind, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado as well."

However, forecasting the weather ahead of time could be tricky because the strength of storms on Wednesday will heavily rely on how the day pans out.

"This is kind of our first severe weather event of the year, so it's definitely time to review those (severe weather) plans and make sure you of ways of receiving warnings," Laflin added, Kansas City reported.

Tornado season has been delayed this year as Kansas has not gone without a tornado touching down since 1980.

Photo: Getty Images/ Drew Angerer