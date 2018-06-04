People have long been saying that rapper Kanye West has a mental health problem, especially after he made controversial comments about slavery. This time, the “Ye” singer decided to confront these issues head-on.

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” West said during an interview with radio host Big Boy, further clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition.”

However, West does not see this condition as something negative. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower,” he said.

West refused to specify what this diagnosis was, but he did confirm on his new album that he is bipolar. In the album’s artwork, a mountain background can be seen and the words “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome” were written in a lime green font, according to People.

During the same interview, West also tackled the intense hate he received because of the slavery is a “choice” comments he made with TMZ. West said he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing his controversial statements. The rapper acknowledged that he is very fortunate he is an artist, because he got to explain himself through his music.

“It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.”

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40,” he said.

Earlier, TV host and radio personality Wendy Williams said that she is worried about West because he is not mentally well. “I will tell you, I feel very, very bad for Kanye West,” she told Vulture. “He’s not well and that is the very foundation of everything he says.”

Williams suspects that West’s condition has something to do with the tragic passing of his mother in 2007 and the absence of his father in his life. “Kanye is in the throes. I think that mental illness is something that is so real,” she warned. Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard