Kanye West is in the eye of the storm again. This time, the controversy he is facing was started by rapper Rhymefest, who is handling their charity called Donda’s House.

Rhymefirst first tweeted to Drake, who just released a diss track against Kanye on Friday, according to People. Rhyme first said Kanye “abandoned” his non-profit organization called Donda’s House, which provides art lessons for the disadvantage youth. The charity was named after Kanye’s mother, Donda West.

Despite “multiple attempts” asking for financial support, Rhymefirst said Kanye turned a blind eye towards the organization. What made things worse was Kanye’s recent statements about President Donald Trump and slavery, according to E! News. The organization is concerned that many patrons would “penalize or throw away their support, respect or advocacy” for the organization.

“As we seek to support to convert Kanye's childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space—we have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy of the youth in our programs,” their statement read.

When Kim Kardashian heard about the news, she decided to share their side of the story.

She even said there was something fishy in the timing of Rhymefest’s tweet.

She also made it known that she will defend Kanye no matter what happens.

At the same time, she took some jabs against the rapper and even begged for understanding from her Twitter followers since they do not know who Rhymefest is.

Naturally, Rhymefest had to respond to her series of tweets.

Kim and Kanye don’t always see eye to eye, but they always make it a point to stand by each other’s side no matter what happens. During the height of Kanye’s Twitter firestorm about Trump, Kim never left his side.

“Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this. But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him,” an insider told People. “Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she’s been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye.”

Despite the controversies surrounding West’s tweets, the insider said “things are going on normally” for the rest of the family and they are going about their daily work schedules. Photo: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder