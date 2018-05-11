Kanye West has shared many of his personal views on social media. Some of them were well-received, but many others were highly lambasted by netizens.

One of his recent tweets, however, played it safe as he revealed his favorite TV show. Kanye shared news that “Rick and Morty” has been given a 70-episode renewal by Adult Swim. This made the rapper happy, since he loves the show so much he’s seen each episode at least five times already.

The fan base of “Rick and Morty” is actually pretty complicated since many audiences do not share the ideals of its creators. There have even been headlines that read, “Rick and Morty has a fandom problem” and “Morty mania: How toxic fans turned a hit cartoon into a hate movement.”

Co-creator Dan Harmon told Entertainment Weekly that he has already accepted this sad reality. “If you’re lucky enough to make a show that is really good that people like, that means some bad people are going to like it too,” he said. “You can’t just insist that everybody who watches your show get their head on straight.”

Kanye needs to get his head on straight since he made unacceptable comments about slavery just recently.

During an appearance on TMZ Live, Kanye told Candace Owen that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

TMZ staffer Van Lathan decided then that it was time for his round of “free thought,” so he fired back at the rapper. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” he told Kanye. Photo: Getty Images/Larry Busacca