Kanye West might think himself a prophet, but his words of wisdom don’t really work well with everyone.

He issued a challenge to his 28.1 million Twitter followers recently and told them to “pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate, maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.”

West’s mission is to bring people together and bridge whatever gaps they have formed since “love has a stigma,” but when people took his advice and followed it to the T, the reactions they got were pretty hilarious.

At least it worked on these people.

Just recently, Kanye also made some tweets that lost him a lot of followers. President Donald Trump is arguably one of America’s most controversial leaders, and the country is equally divided when it comes to support for Trump.

Many from Hollywood despise him, but West is proud of his president. “You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Meanwhile, a source close to West and his family revealed that things are not going well for him at home, since he has been arguing a lot with his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” the source told People. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

Kanye reportedly cannot be controlled because “he’s always been like that” and he seems to enjoy causing trouble. “She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working,” the source continued. “He genuinely believes he’s god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris