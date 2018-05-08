Kim Kardashian West attended the Met Gala solo - again. This is the second year in a row when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” graced the red carpet without her husband, Kanye West, by her side.

A source close to the reality star told People that Kim and Kanye are still doing well despite Kanye’s recent controversies (President Donald Trump and slavery comments). Just before the Met Gala, the two even spent some quality time together in Wyoming.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” the source shared. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

The source continued: “Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

Kanye is reportedly not ready to attend big events for now, since he wants to keep his “stress levels low.”

Last year, Kanye chose not to attend the Met Gala because he wanted some solo time. When asked by Vogue’s André Leon Talley why the rapper was missing, Kim answered: “He’s at home. He’s been taking some time off and really loving that.”

Kanye was Kim’s steady date during the 2013 to 2016 Met Galas. The two have wowed people with their bold fashion choices on the red carpet, and Kim has her husband’s creative genius to thank for.

She acknowledged earlier how Kanye’s fashion choices helped define hers. “He is giving me a full clothing makeover,” Kim said during an old episode “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after they first started dating. “Kanye’s definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should.”

Kim added that Kanye has taught her “how much cooler it is just to be a little simpler.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy