A lot of celebrities and personalities were upset when they found out that fashion mogul Kate Spade had killed herself from suicide on June 5, and rapper Kanye West is one of them.

Spade was battling with depression and anxiety when she claimed her life, according to the New York Times. Her husband, Andy Spade, revealed that they had no clue she was prone to taking her life.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling,” he said.

West, who revealed that he was diagnosed with a mental issue at the age of 39, sent his love to the family after learning about the devastating news.

West first opened up about his mental diagnosis while promoting his new music. “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” West said during an interview with radio host Big Boy, further clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition.”

However, West does not see this condition as something negative. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower,” he said.

West refused to specify what this diagnosis was, but he did confirm on his new album that he is bipolar. In the album’s artwork, a mountain background can be seen and the words “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome” were written in a lime green font, according to People.

During the same interview, West also tackled the intense hate he received because of the slavery is a “choice” comments he made with TMZ. West said he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing his controversial statements. The rapper acknowledged that he is very fortunate he is an artist, because he got to explain himself through his music.

“It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.” Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard