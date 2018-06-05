Kanye West does not care what his fans or the public thinks - as far as he is concerned, he and President Donald Trump both have “dragon energy” and he will support the business magnate-turned-politician no matter what.

Personally, Trump is very pleased with West’s endorsement. In fact, the president claimed that the rapper’s unabashed support helped increase his popularity within the African-American community.

“Kanye West must have some power because you probably saw I doubled my African American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week,” Trump said at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Texas, according to Bloomberg. Trump did not identify the source of his data.

West has received nothing but criticisms ever since he tweeted his love for Trump. Pop Crave even reported that his celebrity Twitter followers, including the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, have decided to unfollow him after his comments.

But West’s Trump tweets were just the beginning. The rapper caused more of a stir after he made an appearance on TMZ Live and declared that slavery in the United States was a “choice” made by its victims.

West told Candace Owen that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

Throughout it all, West is lucky that his wife, Kim Kardashian, firmly stood by his side. She might not agree with everything he believes in, but she respects his thought process and would stick up for him from his bashers.

“Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this. But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him,” an insider told People. “Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she’s been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye.” Photo: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary