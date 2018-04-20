Royal fans have camped outside Lindo Wing and are waiting for the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child.

Some of the royal family’s supporters are even wearing clothes designed with the British flag.

Maria Scott, from Newcastle, has been staying outside St. Mary’s Hospital with her daughter and friends for the past couple of days. She said that right after the parking restrictions were put in place, they decided to wait for Middleton’s baby’s birth, right outside the facility.

“You’ve got to be here to experience it, seeing it on TV does not do it justice. It is just a wonderful feeling you get. The excitement is magical,” she told Express.

Scott’s daughter, Amy Thompson, is also happy to be staying outside Lindo Wing. She also said that she doesn’t think her mom is crazy obsessed with the royal family.

“I’ve been brought up knowing everything about the family – and she’s always been this way. Everyone has their thing and this is ours. It’s indescribable. It means the world,” she said.

Terry Hutt, an 83-year-old self-confessed royal fan, revealed that he has been attending various events for decades.

“I’ve done it so long. I know the routine, the helicopters, and the motorcade. And I explain it to people who haven’t done it before. As soon as I get that feeling butterflies, is what women call it, butterflies, that’s it – I’ll get on my feet and be ready. I thought it would be last night and I got all packed up and ready to go. I was wrong,” Hutt said.

Scott is convinced that Middleton will give birth on April 21. If this happens, the third royal baby will share the same birthday with Queen Elizabeth II. However, some bookies believe that Middleton and Prince Williams’ third child will arrive on St. George’s Day on Monday, April 23.

Some of the names being linked to the royal baby are Thomas, Philip, Frederick, James, Henry, and Albert, if he will be a boy. Possible names for a royal baby girl are Elizabeth, Grace, Diana, Alexandra, Mary, and Victoria.

