Kate Middleton once again stepped out of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital looking amazing. The mom wore a red dress just hours after giving birth to her son Monday. The frock paid tribute to both a holiday and Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the hospital with royal baby no. 3 in the early evening. Kate, who was in labor all morning, wore a red dress with a white collar. The red and white was likely planned to celebrate St. George’s Day.

St. George was named protector of the royal family as well as patron saint of England during the Middle Ages, People reports. The St. George cross is on the English flag.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

However, the red and white dress also bares similarities to Princess Diana’s 1984 post-labor outfit. After birthing Prince Harry on Sept. 17, 1984, Diana stepped out in a red coat. Underneath, the white collar of her red-and-white striped shirt could be seen.

Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a Jenny Packham dress. She wore the designer in 2015 when she first stepped out of the hospital with Charlotte as well. The dresses are perfect for Middleton’s post-baby debuts. They’re loose-fitting which is likely the most important aspect after giving birth. Comfort is key for most new moms, but the Duchess paired both dresses with nude heels.

Middleton went into labor early Monday morning and headed to St. Mary’s Hospital with Prince William. She gave birth to her son at 11:01 a.m. local time (6:01 a.m. EDT). He weighs eight pounds and seven ounces. Both mom and baby are healthy.

The new little prince went home without his name being revealed. While bets are being placed on Albert, Philip and Arthur, the parents will likely follow what they did with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They waited until two days after both of their births to announce their names.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Whatever his name is, he’ll be the first royal son not to bump his older sister out of the line of succession. After Prince George was born, the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 was passed. The rule states that younger male siblings can no longer bypass older female heirs.

Charlotte maintains her place as fourth in line for the throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and brother Prince George. Her new baby brother is fifth in line.