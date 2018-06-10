There really is nothing better than a mother’s hug. Kate Middleton expertly comforted Princess Charlotte after the 3-year-old slipped off a stool at the Buckingham Palace.

Princess Charlotte was standing on a bench so she could clearly see past the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour. Beside her was Savannah Phillips and Prince George.

While the event was ongoing, Princess Charlotte suddenly fell off the bench, and Middleton immediately came to her rescue. She placed her daughter back up on the stool and consoled her. But Princess Charlotte was still a little bit upset so the Duchess of Cambridge carried her for a few seconds.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, Phillips, and Prince George stole the show at the Trooping the Colour. The three youngsters hilariously drummed their fingers while listening to the national anthem.

But the most hilarious moment came from Phillips and Prince George. The 4-year-old was singing the national anthem when Phillips decided to cover her cousin’s mouth. At one point, the 7-year-old also shushed Prince George.

According to People, Prince William saw Phillips and Prince George’s antics, and he seemed unamused. But nobody took it personally. After covering Prince George’s mouth, Phillips stared straight into the camera, seemingly aware that she stole the moment from the other royals.

Phillips is the eldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. She was born on Dec. 29, 2010 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Her dad, Peter Phillips, is the son of Princess Anne. Peter is married to Autumn Kelly, a Canadian-born citizen. She decided to keep her citizenship, but renounced her Catholic faith and converted into the Church of England so that Peter could keep his place in the line of succession.

At that time of her birth, Phillips was 12th in line to the throne. But since then, her three cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have already been born. She is currently 15th in line to the throne. Her 6-year-old sister, Isla, is 16th in line to the throne. They are both dual citizens.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson