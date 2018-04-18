Prince William and Kate Middleton rarely show their affection towards each other in public. But every now and then, the royal couple is photographed subtly expressing their love for each other.

Three throwback pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently proved that Prince William and Middleton show their love for each other in a unique way.

In the first picture, Prince William and Middleton are looking intently into each other’s eyes while planting trees in Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest. The footage was shown on ITV’s “The Queen’s Green Planet.” A screenshot of the scene was uploaded online via Hello! magazine.

The royal couple’s second picture shows Prince William holding a huge fish with both of his bare hands. Middleton is standing beside her husband and holding his back.

And when it was time for Middleton to plant the trees, Prince William also stood close to her.

In 2016, Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, told People (via Cosmopolitan) why Prince William and Middleton are not very sweet towards each other in public.

“The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on tour such as the India trip, technically the couple is working representatives of British Monarchy. The couple is likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad,” Meier said.

Just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, royal fans took notice how the couple holds hands in public. They also touch each other, unlike Prince William and Middleton.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands are atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period. There is no protocol that says they cannot show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public. Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representative of the royal family,” Meier told People.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson