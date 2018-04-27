There is a reason why the palace has not announced the name of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the new addition to their family on Monday. Middleton had a speedy recovery and stepped out for her newborn's public debut just hours after her delivery.

According to People, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's name were announced two days after their births. It's been three days, but the youngest royal's name remains a secret. Many believe that the reason for the delay is Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales has not met his newest grandson yet. Prince Charles had to travel to France to commemorate Anzac Day that honors the fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans from WWI.

Although Prince Charles couldn't get himself to see the newest member of the royal family immediately, he already released a statement to welcome Prince William and Middleton's newborn.

"We are both so pleased at the news," Prince Charles, 69, said in a statement. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

The publication noted that this is probably the reason as Middleton's family have already met the child. In fact, on Wednesday, Carole Middleton picked up Prince George from school. The doting grandmother went to Kensington Palace and visited the Duchess and her third baby.

Meanwhile, Middleton's dad, Michael and brother, James, checked on her a day earlier prior Carole's visit. Pippa Middleton was the first family member to pay the Duchess a visit to the palace. She arrived at her sister's residence on Tuesday morning. Pippa was in "a very happy" mood upon her arrival and departed after almost two hours.

Pippa is reportedly expecting her first baby with husband, James Matthews. Middleton was the second person she broke the news with after Matthews.

"When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed," a family friend said. "Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted."

Initially, Middleton and Pippa wanted to get pregnant simultaneously. However, this did not happen as the Duchess was already on her due date when Pippa's pregnancy was reported.

"It's long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time," a Middleton family friend revealed. "To share that would be amazing."

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor