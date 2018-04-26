Kate Middleton borrowed another piece of jewelry from the queen's vault for the public debut of her third royal baby.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the newest addition to their family. Middleton immediately recovered from her delivery and stepped out just seven hours after giving birth. She looked radiant and was glowing in her red Jenny Packham dress.

According to People, the mom-of-three paid homage to the royal family that day in numerous ways. Her maternity dress was similar to Princess Diana's when the late royal stepped out for Prince Harry's public debut in 1985. In addition, the Duchess paid a subtle tribute to the queen too.

Middleton loaned Queen Elizabeth II's stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. The piece is one of her favorites and she has already worn it multiple times.

Middleton wore the same accessory in 2016 when she visited the Mauritshuis gallery in Holland. In fact, she was photographed using it while viewing the iconic painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

Middleton has loaned different pieces from the queen's jewelry collection. She was spotted wearing Her Majesty's accessories on various occasions.

For instance, when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, Middleton arrived with the queen's diamond and pearl choker. It featured a four-strand pearl with a diamond in the center.

Queen Elizabeth II was also seen wearing it in 1980's and 90's. Meanwhile, the late Princess of Wales borrowed the same piece when she attended a state banquet for the Netherlands in 1982.

Aside from this, Middleton also loaned the queen's diamond Quatrefoil bracelet when she graced the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) gala in November. The piece complemented her floor-length black lace dress.

The Duchess paired her luxurious bracelet with a Prada clutch bag, jeweled poppy brooch and a pair of diamond pendant earrings, which was another load from the queen.

Meghan Markle is expected to enjoy the same privilege as Middleton once she officially becomes a royal. At the time, the "Suits" actress cannot borrow any piece from the queen's jewelry vault, but the monarch reportedly offered her to choose a tiara that she can use on her big day as an engagement gift.

It's up for Markle if she will use any of the tiaras from the queen's collection. However, some experts believe that she might opt for the Spencer tiara which belongs to Princess Diana's family.

If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," Grant Harrold said. "This could be a way for Prince Harry to involve his mother in his big day, as Prince William did when he gave his future wife Kate Middleton his mother's engagement ring."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson