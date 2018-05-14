Prince William and Kate Middleton have not prevented Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles from seeing and interacting with their children.

Tabloid New Idea recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have warned the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to "stay away" from their kids, 4-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and newborn Prince Louis. The report alleged that Prince William and Middleton blacklisted Middleton's in-laws and added that the family is in a "tense" situation as to "who will succeed Queen Elizabeth to the throne."

An unidentified insider was quoted as saying, "Charles and Camilla neglected to send William and Kate flowers, a note of congratulations or gifts for their new prince."

The same insider added that Prince William was heard telling his father to back off from his kids. "You ruined my childhood, but I won't let you destroy Louis' or George's or Charlotte's," the source claimed Prince William said. "You're banned from seeing any of them."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the claims were not true. Prince Charles and Camilla are not banned from visiting Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the family of five on May 2 for Princess Charlotte's birthday. They also took the opportunity to meet Prince Louis.

Prince Charles was in Scotland when Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis. However, the future king released a statement to welcome his youngest grandson.

"We are both so pleased at the news," the Duke of Cornwall said in a statement from him and Camilla. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

In addition, the publication insisted that there is no question as to who will succeed the Queen as the Prince of Wales is the next-in-line to the throne.

According to "Charles, Prince of Wales" author Gill Knappett, Prince William also has no plans to be king ahead of his father. The Duke of Cambridge is willing to wait for his turn, even if it means that he will have a shorter reign.

"Although, like his father, William will be destined to have a far shorter reign than his grandmother, he has said he has no desire to 'climb the ladder of kingship' before his time," Knappett said.​ Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson