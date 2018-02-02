Kate Middleton and Prince William recently went on a trip down memory lane during their official visit to Norway.

On Thursday, the couple revisited the place where they fell in love – virtually. Prince William biked while he and Middleton watched a video showing a detailed drive around the streets of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The video, presented at the entrepreneurs and start-up event was a tribute to the couple because it also featured the songs of their favorite singers, namely, Ellie Goulding, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

While speaking with Jon Ingar Kjenes, the CEO of Motitech, Middleton said, “You’re bringing us down memory lane.” The CEO also opened up about meeting Prince William and Middleton and said that they both seemed ecstatic at the sight of the video.

“William was enthusiastic. He knew straightaway where we were filming and said, ‘You’ve filmed my room,’” Kjenes said.

The video also featured the North Point café in St. Andrews, a place that’s very close to Prince William and Middleton. Even the café itself has the sign, “William met Kate here – for coffee.” And since St. Andrews is a very small place, Kjenes said that it is true the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been everywhere.

According to People, the bike and video was created with Motiview technology. It is designed to help patients suffering from dementia remember important events in their lives and encourages them to exercise. Each video is given a personal touch depending on the patient’s needs.

Prince William and Middleton’s visit to Motitech was just one of their many stops during their two-day visit to Norway. The couple was previously in Sweden where they also stayed for two days. Following their trip, Middleton is expected to go on bed rest since she is already on her third trimester. The duchess will give birth to her third child sometime in April.

Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images