Kate Middleton is already in London and is prepping for the birth of her third royal baby after visiting her parents.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been going back and forth in Bucklebury and Sandringham to visit her parents' home in the past weeks. But Prince William's wife has now headed back to London as she prepares for her delivery.

According to Emily Nash, the family also spent the holidays with the Middletons. In fact, Prince George and Princess Charlotte took part in Easter egg hunting with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton.

"Kate and the family have spent a lovely Easter holiday in Norfolk but now they're back in London and George is back at school and Charlotte back at nursery - I'm sure Kate will be enjoying a few moments of peace before she becomes a mother of three," Nash said.

The Duchess was even seen doing the weekly grocery at Waitrose in Norfolk. Middleton was photographed buying a parsley with "25 per cent off" sticker. She used the Quick Check System and scanned and packed her grocery items into shopping bags. She was later photographed loading the bags into her Range Rover.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child together this month. According to Ringo Starr, during his knighting, the Duke of Cambridge told him that the Duchess id due "any minute now." The palace has not confirmed Middleton's exact due date, but an insider claimed that the royal mom of two will be delivering the new addition to their family of four on April 23.

The Duke and Duchess have already planned her delivery in details. Middleton will give birth in a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. She also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Middleton's room is ready and has been lockdown since March. The guards do regular sweeps in the area to ensure its safety. In addition, they have a baby team that includes the Duchess' mom, Carole.

The hospital has been preparing for the third royal baby too. They have repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing. They also placed the "No Parking" sign in the area, which is an indication that the royal mom may give birth in two weeks.

