Kate Middleton and Princess Diana have a number of similarities in terms of being a mom.

The late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge are both photographed holding or touching their kids in public. In fact, according to a body language expert, Princess Diana and Middleton's resemblance when it comes to handling their kids is uncanny.

"Both women are incredibly hands-on," Susan Constantine told Good Housekeeping. "They're always fixated on their children, even with the chaos around them."

In several royal photos, the People's Princess was seen physically connected to Prince William and Prince Harry. Princess Diana would either put her hand on their backs or hold their hands. Middleton and Prince William were observed doing the same to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to the expert, these gestures make the children feel safe, which is very helpful in stressful situations. Patti Wood, body language expert and author of "SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma" also noticed how the royal moms bend down to the same level as their kids.

"This is one way that parents show their children that they're equals," Wood said. "We see this with Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, as well as with Prince William."

However, between Princess Diana and Middleton, the latter is more relaxed. Wood observed that Princess Diana was anxious about her kids' action.

"She's very directional and correctional in her actions," Wood said about Princess Diana. "She's constantly adjusting her son's feet on the jungle gym and tugging at their outfits. However, the boys don't seem to mind because it's totally normal behavior in their home."

"If her child falls, she simply picks them up," Wood said about Middleton. "In contrast, Diana tries everything in her power to prevent her children from falling in the first place."

In related news, Middleton and Meghan Markle's feet revealed that both are born leaders. It also showed their differences from Princess Diana, who was more trusting and would "rather spend time with people she had known for years."

Many are thinking that the "Suits" star will be the next Princess Diana. Royal biographer Andrew Morton even compared Markle to the Princess of Wales. However, a number of royal fans didn't agree with him.

"How can Andrew Morton even try to compare Meghan to Princess Diana!!" Rachell Okin wrote on Twitter. "She wishes she was like her! Kate is following in Diana's footsteps far more. I don't see Harry & Meghan growing old together! What does Andrew actually know anyway!"

