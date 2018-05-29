Kate Middleton stepped out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte over a week after the royal wedding.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with her kids. The royals attended the Houghton horse trials in Norfolk.

During the said sighting, Middleton wore a floral printed dress from High Street retailer Zara. She had her hair in an updo and was carrying a navy tote bag.

The Duchess dressed Prince George in a green top and shorts. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte donned a pink floral dress. The little princess was even photographed enjoying a strawberry ice cream during the event.

According to Jack Schmollmann, who took the photos, Middleton was the image of a devoted mother. She was seen looking after her kids during the entire event.

"We were sitting on the bench having something to eat and I noticed this beautiful woman in a blue dress who had two kids with her and I suddenly realised who it was," he told the Daily Mail.

According to Schmollmann, not everybody noticed the royals as they did their best to blend with the crowd. There were two plain clothes officers who accompanied them, but both stayed at a distance. He added that the trio "looked like they were having a nice, relaxing day."

Middleton is currently on maternity leave and is enjoying the company of her children. Just days ahead of the royal wedding, the duchess was also seen enjoying a walk in Kensington Park Gardens with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to an eyewitness, the 3-year-old little princess enjoyed her time outside and wasn't ready to go home yet. When Middleton was about to leave the park, Princess Charlotte walked toward the other direction.

"No come this way, Charlotte," Middleton told her daughter. Princess Charlotte reportedly complied and did what she was told.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. According to insiders, the two kids were on their best behavior during the event. Prince George was seen comforting a crying bridesmaid while Princess Charlotte took charge.

"She [Princess Charlotte] was really sweet," a source told People. "There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked. She was really organized!"

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson