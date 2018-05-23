Meghan Markle is taking cues from Kate Middleton's royal fashion.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex attended Prince Charles' garden party. Many noticed that Markle's manner of dressing has greatly changed on her first engagement as an official royal.

Prince Harry's went full-on royal when she stepped out for the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday. Markle donned Goat's rose-pink Flavia pencil dress with tailored bodice, pencil skirt and silk-chiffon yoke and sleeves. She paired it with nude stockings, pumps and Philip Treacy hat. The new Duchess also accessorized with Wilbur & Gussie clutch and Vanessa Tugendhaft diamond rose "Idylle" earrings.

According to People, Markle's get up was reminiscent of Middleton's when she attended her first Garden Party in 2012. For the said event, she donned a pink pleated long-sleeved Emilia Wickstead dress and a tilted hat.

"The placement of both their pink hats is exactly the same — tilted to the right," the publication noted. "Meghan, however, wore her hair up in a sleek bun (a departure from her usual messy style), while Kate opted for her signature messy blow out. Their earrings also differed, with Prince Harry’s wife opting for diamond floral studs and Kate choosing pearl earrings."

The former actress is popular for her messy bun, so seeing her new hairstyle surprised some. However, others were expecting this considering that she's already an official royal.

"The new style is a huge departure from Markle's signature messy bun that hairstylist Serge Normant whipped up for her royal wedding this past weekend," Jenna Rosenstein of Harper's Bazaar wrote. "In fact, we've never seen Markle wear her hair like this before (she is royalty now, after all)."

The changes in Markle's fashion didn't go unnoticed to her fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it.

"Meghan Markle is wearing tights. She's officially a Royal," Hanna Ines Flint wrote.

"Her look has changed since the wedding, a very conservative look," Sarah Robertson added.

In related news, Kensington Palace released the official photos from Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. The palace released three snaps featuring the couple, the newlyweds with their bridesmaid and pageboy and with the royal family and Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.

According to a body language expert, the photo " is perfect." In fact, it reminded her of a perfume advertisement.

"It is very sexy and flirty, she is sitting between his legs on the step below him. They clearly adore one another and it looks like a luxury perfume advert," Judi James told Daily Mail. "It is perfect and the most romantic wedding shot we've ever seen."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson