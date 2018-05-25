Kate Middleton and Prince Harry made it into Max Butterworth's 'noughtiest' portfolio of worse for wear celebrities.

The celebrity photographer released a number of throwback photos taken during 2005-2008 featuring popular A-listers in a disheveled state after partying. A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in different cabs after a night out proved that they are just like anyone else.

In the snap, Middleton and Prince William appear bleary-eyed after leaving a nightclub. According to Butterworth, he took the photo in 2007 in London's Mayfair at around 2 or 3 a.m.

"I think [Middleton] was telling the taxi driver where to go when I took the photograph and Prince Harry and Prince William got in their royal transport shortly after," he told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Prince William noticeably struggled to keep his eyes open. In the photo, the Duke of Cambridge holds onto the front seat to keep himself upright.

Prince Harry was also captured leaving Boujis nightclub in Kensington. The Duke of Sussex reportedly exited through the side door to avoid the paparazzi.

In the snap, Prince Harry wears a cap, shirt and jeans. Compared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle's husband looked more composed.

The royal trio is now very different from the photos taken in their younger days. Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry have since grown up and matured.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now the parents of three children and on Saturday, Prince Harry married the former "Suits" actress. Prince William and Middleton, as well as their two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte were in attendance.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge was very proud of his brother and was in a wonderful mood at the reception.

"William was in a jokey, wonderful mood at the party," a royal wedding guest said. "He must have been relieved that it wasn't all about him. He is so proud of his brother."

Meanwhile, Middleton is a hands-on mom to their three kids. Just recently, she penned a letter revealing that among her most cherished moments is her playtime with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is already a changed man. He outgrew his playboy reputation and transformed into a husband material after joining the military.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons