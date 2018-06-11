Kate Middleton’s recent outing with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte is being likened to Princess Diana’s sports day in 1989.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed in her Zara dress and pumps at Prince William’s polo match in Tetbury. Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte were also joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips two daughters, Savannah, 7, and Isla, 6.

A photo of Middleton running on the grass was shared online via the Daily Mail. In the snap, she has a serious look on her face.

In 1989, Princess Diana attended Prince William’s sports day. She was also photographed running on the grass while wearing a white and black sweater and white skirt. But unlike Middleton, Princess Diana had a huge smile on her face as she reaches what looked like a finish line.

Meanwhile, Prince William competed in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire last weekend. The proceeds from the game will be donated to the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and homelessness charity Centrepoint. Prince William is a patron of both, according to People.

While at the polo match, Princess Charlotte stole the show after she was photographed doing a headstand and making Middleton laugh. She was once again photographed wearing adorable sunglasses at her dad’s polo match. Princess Charlotte and Prince George cheered for Prince William nonstop.

On Saturday, Prince William, Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour at the Buckingham Palace. The adorable 3-year-old once again won the hearts of the public after she was seen crying after falling off a stool in the palace’s balcony. Thankfully, Middleton was able to comfort her daughter.

Savannah also made headlines last weekend after she hilariously covered Prince George’s mouth while he was singing the national anthem. Savannah and Prince George are cousins.

