Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer that took Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement pictures, recently opened up about the couple’s relationship.

While speaking with E! News, Lubomirski said that taking pictures of the royal couple was such a breeze. “It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love,” he said.

The photographer told Prince Harry and Markle that they should just be true to themselves and he will just snap their photos. And the result was three beautiful photos of the royal couple that were taken outside the Frogmore House.

Lubomirski also revealed how Markle and Prince Harry knew about him. “It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere. I think one of Meghan’s friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, ‘You should meet Alexi. He’s great. You’d love him.’ And that was it,” he shared.

Since Lubomirski was the one that took the couple’s engagement photos, he and his wife, Giada Lubormirski, have scored an invite to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. However, Lubomirski won’t be taking pictures of the couple on their special day.

Giada also gushed over her husband’s recent milestone and said that she is incredibly proud of him. “I was so incredibly proud of my husband and I couldn’t think of anyone better than him because he’s a romantic at heart,” she said.

Prince Harry and Markle shared their engagement photos to the public via the Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Dec. 21, 2017. The couple announced their decision to tie the knot on Nov. 27 via a joint interview on BBC News.

On May 19, the 33-year-old prince and the 36-year-old former actress will wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). A lunch reception will also take place at St. George’s Hall immediately after the parade.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP