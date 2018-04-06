Kate Middleton’s third baby may be born on April 23, says Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent.

During her recent appearance on “Lorraine,” Andrews said that Middleton will definitely give birth on St. George’s Day. However, the date may change since Middleton gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte much later than expected.

“The date is first calculated by using the date of [a woman’s] last period and adding 280 days or 40 weeks… She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April,” she told Express.

Andrews is not the only one who is convinced that Middleton will give birth to her third child on St. George’s Day. Jessica Bridges of Ladbrokes told Express last month that there is a 10/1 chance that the Duchess of Cambridge’s baby will be born on April 23.

“It would be such a wonderful coincidence if Kate was to give birth on St. George’s Day, and patriotic punters forced us to cut the odds on the newest member of the Royal family entering the world on April 23rd,” she said.

Meanwhile, Andrews also weighed in on the anticipating surrounding the arrival of Middleton and Prince William’s third child. She said that the royal fans’ excitement was more intense before the arrival of Prince George. After all, Prince George is the first child of the royal couple.

And since Middleton is set to give birth to her third child and not her first, it has been confirmed that she has not been freaking out over her baby’s arrival. A tabloid recently claimed that the 36-year-old matriarch is stressed about her baby’s nursery and clothes.

However, Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, clarified that there is no truth to such claims. Middleton is also on maternity leave at the moment, and she has enough time to prepare for her third baby’s birth.

Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool / Getty Images