Kate Middleton’s fingers recently made headlines after one publication noted that three of the duchess’ fingers have the same length.

The Daily Mail even placed a close-up photo of Middleton’s ring, middle and pointer fingers on its front page. Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge were not pleased to see the publication making a big fuss over her fingers. Others also joined in the mockery.

One Twitter user could not believe that Middleton’s fingers made it to Daily Mail’s front page. He sarcastically said that it become a news priority. Another user said that millennials are killing the print news industry with such stories.

Another fan also uploaded a photo of a Kit Kat bar and compared it to Middleton’s fingers. After all, the four white bars are of the same length. One commenter also said that he’s willing to focus on Middleton’s fingers if someone can prove that they are of the same length. However, they are not.

Middleton also made headlines on Monday after she attended the Commonwealth Day celebration with Princes William, Harry, and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dark blue coat from Beulah London, and she also paired it with a matching Lock and Co hat.

Markle, on the other hand, was photographed in her cream tailored coat by Amanda Wakeley and a matching beret created by Stephen Jones. Underneath Markle’s coat, the former actress wore a matching navy blue dress by Wakeley.

The other attendees of the Commonwealth Day celebration are Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles. According to People, the Commonwealth is a global network made up of 53 countries with more than two billion people.

Every year, the Commonwealth holds an Abbey service, which serves as its largest annual interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom. This year’s celebration featured a performance by Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction.

Another special guest at this year’s event is Dr. Andrew Bastawrous, an eye surgeon who turned to smartphone to create an examination tool that helps combat avoidable blindness.

