Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal tour for 2018 has begun.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to start their overseas trip this year by making an official visit to Norway and Sweden. On Monday, Middleton's hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, showed a snap of the royal mom's travel essentials on Instagram, People reported.

The photo includes 13 brushes, six combs, three hair tongs and two hairdryers. That's not all; there are other seven hair products on the table that are essential in achieving the duchess' voluminous blow dry. Fortunately, for those who wish to follow Middleton's signature hairstyle, those items cost less than $10.

The products include Charles Worthington's Volume and Bounce range like Texturising Spray ($9.83). A cheaper option is Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed Hairspray ($2.80). Tucker is also using the Elnett's Supreme Hold Hairspray ($12) that is known for its superior holding quality and long-lasting shine.

The post also includes high-end products like Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom ($24) to smooth and condition hair tips. The most expensive is the Diva Professional Styling Intelligent Digital Argan Tong ($70-$150). This is infused with argan oil and when heated creates loose curls that are extra smooth and glossy which are perfect for Middleton.

In Tucker's post, the items and tools were spread out on a wooden table. "Think that's everything! #worktrip #packing," she wrote in the caption.

Tucker's post instantly becomes viral and has made rounds on the royal style blogs. But the hairdresser is unlikely to give an update because she has since removed her account.

The palace has announced Prince William and Middleton's visit to Norway and Sweden back in December. The royal engagement was initially scheduled in November, but the Duchess of Cambridge was suffering from severe morning sickness and was behind her royal duties. In fact, she was not able to accompany the duke when he visited Finland.

Prince William and Middleton are set to meet King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia while in Sweden. They will also visit Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. In addition, they will have dinner with "Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander.

When the royals arrive in Norway, they will join King Harald V and Queen Sonja at Oslo's royal palace for an official dinner. They will also meet Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Photo: Getty Images/Hannah McKay