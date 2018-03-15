Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are just 4 years old and 2 years old, but they are already involved in their mom’s pregnancy.

As Middleton’s due date nears, the Duchess of Cambridge has asked her two older kids to design their brother or sister’s nursery.

James McCourt, a royal expert, said, “Kate wants them to participate in making the baby feel welcome, so she’s allowing them each to choose a special stuffed animal to place in the baby’s room.”

McCourt also said that Princess Charlotte has also started practicing her big-sister skills on some of her favorite dolls. Middleton and Prince William are reportedly pleased that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are adjusting well to the arrival of their sibling.

However, the duchess is saddened over the thought that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up a little too fast.

Katie Nicholl, the author of “Prince Harry: Life, Loss, and Love,” said, “She admitted only the other day that she still thinks of Charlotte as her baby.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their two children, are not the only ones excited for the arrival of Middleton’s third child.

“The royal baby is boosting the mood of the whole country. The queen can’t stop talking about the arrival of her new great-grandchild, and Buckingham Palace is buzzing,” said McCourt.

Meanwhile, Middleton is expected to give birth sometime in April. There have been ongoing bets suggesting that Prince William’s wife will give birth on their eighth wedding anniversary. Other royal supporters are convinced that Middleton will give birth on St. George’s Day on April 23.

Bookmaker Coral offered an 8-1 odds on the royal couple welcoming their third child on April 29.

“With Kate’s due date just before their anniversary there’s a real chance that the couple could be blessed with a dream present on the day in the shape of their third child,” Harry Aitkenhead told Express.

Some people are also certain that Middleton will give birth on April 14, which is the Grand National Day in the United Kingdom.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson