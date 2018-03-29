Kate Middleton’s Cartier wedding tiara will be featured at an exhibition in Australia.

The show, called “Cartier: The Experience,” will highlight Middleton’s “halo” tiara that was worn on April 29, 2011. The people behind the exhibition loaned the jewelry from Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Collection.

Naomi Watts opened for the show at the National Gallery of Australia on Wednesday. While in Canberra, the “Gypsy” actress also donned several Cartier accessories.

“This particular selection of pieces is quite astounding. I’ve had the opportunity to walk through yesterday and you’ll all be dazzled. We’ve seen them in movies, these pieces – incredible pieces – in paintings – they’re part of our traveling history,” Watts said.

But guests who wish to see Middleton’s headpiece up close may visit the venue on Friday. At least 300 other pieces of jewelry will be featured at the exhibition.

Grace Kelly’s engagement ring, as well as Elizabeth Taylor’s 1951 platinum, gold, and Burmese ruby necklace, are also part of “Cartier: The Experience.”

Gerard Vaughan, the director of the gallery, released a statement regarding this week’s show.

“It is a collection of immeasurable quality and value, the likes of which have never been seen in this country before, and may never be again. Years of research and gentle persuasion will deliver an unforgettable experience for Australians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reported that Middleton’s “halo” tiara was made in 1936, and it was purchased by King George VI for the Queen Mother. The current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, received it as a gift on her 18th birthday.

On her wedding day, the Duchess of Cambridge also wore custom-made earrings by Robinson Pelham that matched with her tiara. The earrings were a gift from Middleton’s parents.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three is not the only member of the royal family who has worn pieces by Pelham. Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, also wore one of his creations.

Middleton’s wedding ring is a band of Welsh gold by Wartski, who also created Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ wedding band.

