Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have rekindled their romance after calling it quits last year. The singer and Hollywood actor are reportedly casually dating, which explains why they were recently spotted vacationing together in Prague.

A source has disclosed to Us Weekly on condition of anonymity that the “Swish Swish” hitmaker and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star are “hooking up when they can” despite their busy and conflicting schedules. The source also noted that it’s a “very exciting” time for the reconnected couple.

When the 33-year-old recording artist attended her brother David’s recent wedding in Santa Barbara without a date, she actually gave a hint about her current relationship status with Bloom. “She gave a speech and said about Orlando, ‘We’re on good terms — but not good enough for him to come as my date to the wedding,’” a witness quoted Perry as saying.

Though it may seem that the couple are still not going the serious route, there’s hope that they could be getting there. On Wednesday, they were spotted together on a romantic trip in Prague by Daily Mail. The publication stated that they were seen casually strolling around the city with Bloom’s pet dog Mighty.

So what made the former exes rekindle their romance? Insiders say Perry and Bloom rediscovered their “close relationship” when they were on a trip to the Maldives in January. At the time, a source told E! News that the two didn’t go there together. “Katy was in Dubai and then stopped over in Maldives where she met up with Orlando,” the source said.

Getting back together was actually inevitable for the two. Perry and Bloom split without bad blood and they have maintained their closeness even after the breakup. “They have not lost contact. They are just keeping their close connection on the low lately. They speak all the time,” an insider shared.

Another source said, “Katy and Orlando have never lost touch and it’s nothing serious. They keep in contact frequently and Orlando is understanding of her crazy schedule right now. It’s pretty casual between the two.”

Both Perry and Bloom have yet to personally confirm the reconciliation rumors.

Photo: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images