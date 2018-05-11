“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner finally let her feelings be known about her younger sister’s pregnancy.

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you,” Kendall shared in Elle magazine’s June issue. “I didn’t expect it to happen like this.”

Normally, the older sisters are the ones who get married first then have a baby. But the case was reversed in Kendall and Kylie’s case after the latter welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, on February 1.

Still, Kendall said that her bond with Kylie strengthened after Stormi Webster arrived in the world. “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time,” she said. “This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

Kendall is now the only one left in the Kardashian-Jenner clan without a child, but the model is not in any rush to join her siblings as they embrace parenthood. Another thing she strives to do differently is not to be obsessed with her social media presence.

“It’s an addiction. I’ll be at dinner with my good friends, and I’ll look at someone on their phone. They’re not texting someone, which I could accept. Maybe they’re talking about something important, or figuring out an email? No, they’re on Instagram and Twitter. It really does irk me. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you don’t need to see what everyone else is doing! It’s not like you’re sitting in bed right now.’ I strive to not be that person - to not live my life on my phone,” she said.

Kendall has always been a bit different from her siblings. While the rest have openly accepted their lives as reality stars, Kendall had a tougher time adjusting to fame mainly because of her anxieties.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always been a hypochondriac. I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl,” she said during an earlier episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery,” Kendall continued. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don't really like going out anymore. That’s why I don't tweet, that's why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris