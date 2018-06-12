“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner just dissed President Donald Trump during “Celebrity Family Feud,” and it even got her brother-in-law, Kanye West, laughing.

The episode, which aired on Sunday, had host Steve Harvey asking Jenner: “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?”

“Donald Trump,” the reality star answered.

Jenner’s answer got the whole family laughing, according to Fox News. Even West, one of Trump’s most fervent supporters, cannot help but crack up as well.

West has actually come under a lot of fire for supporting Trump. He made a series of tweets last April saying that the he and the president are brothers who both have “dragon energy.”

Personally, Trump is very pleased with West’s endorsement. In fact, the president claimed that the rapper’s unabashed support helped increase his popularity within the African-American community.

“Kanye West must have some power because you probably saw I doubled my African American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week,” Trump said at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Texas, according to Bloomberg. Trump did not identify the source of his data.

Meanwhile, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, told CNN that Trump does not really need her support or endorsement because her husband has already got that part covered.

“I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way,” Kardashian said. “I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?”

She received flak for meeting with the president a few weeks ago, and people are also saying she is being used by Trump to gain more popularity. But Kardashian is nonetheless pleased that their talk at the Oval Office helped the release of great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, 63.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 1996 after committing a non-violent drug offense for the first time. Luckily for her, Trump heeded Kardashian’s opinion regarding her release and granted her a presidential pardon. Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris