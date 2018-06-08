Kendall Jenner may not be ready for a serious romance despite having been spotted kissing Anwar Hadid and going out with Ben Simmons earlier this week.

On Thursday, a source clarified that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is single and not officially dating any of the two men who are currently being linked to her. “Kendall is having fun,” the source told People. “She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single. She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out.”

The source claimed that Jenner’s decision not to be tied down in a relationship has to do with her failed relationship with ex Blake Griffin. “She invested time in the relationship with Blake … She isn’t planning on doing the same right now,” the insider added.

Jenner reportedly doesn’t mind being single this summer, because she gets by with just having her friends around. “Being single during the summer isn’t a bad idea to her. She has many amazing friends and seems very excited about life in general,” the source said.

Speaking of friends, another insider dished to Entertainment Tonight that Jenner doesn’t want her publicized kiss with Hadid to ruin her relationship with his sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. The insider said the smooch wasn’t a big deal because Jenner and Hadid have always been flirtatious to each other.

“Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar’s sisters in jeopardy,” the insider said. “Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another’s company and things could change, but for now, it’s nothing serious.”

It appears Hadid’s older sisters did not mind his hot and heavy action with Jenner on Tuesday. He and Jenner were even spotted arriving at Gigi’s apartment on Wednesday. “Anwar is a total ladies man so it doesn’t seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected,” a source said after noting that Hadid’s sisters are not bothered at all.

As for Simmons, it seems Jenner has already dragged the Philadelphia 76ers player out of the picture. Simmons was recently spotted by TMZ eating dinner at Catch in West Hollywood without his rumored girlfriend in sight. The NBA star’s public appearance comes days after he and Jenner were photographed going on dates and even checking into the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in the wee hours of May 31.

