A married middle school teacher in Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student on several occasions, including amid the statewide teacher walkout, reports said Monday.

Keri Hoffman, 35, an algebra teacher at Clinton Middle School, confessed to police Saturday that she had sex with a 15-year-old student prior to and after they attended a teachers rally protesting pay cuts at the state Capitol, ABC-affiliate news station KWSO reported.

Hoffman was arrested Sunday and was booked into the Custer County Jail for facilitating sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, two counts of second-degree rape, and pattern of criminal offenses.

Oklahoma state officials said the teacher and her husband drove to the Clinton Police Department on Saturday, where she reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her 15-year-old students.

Hoffman and the 15-year-old student reportedly became sexually involved on the last day of classes before the strike began on April 2, according to NBC-affiliate news station KFOR.

Hoffman reportedly told the authorities that she used Facebook messenger to communicate with the boy and arrange the sexual encounters, which allegedly occurred inside her car and her father’s garage. She allegedly confessed to having sex with the boy numerous times since March 30, 2018.

Photo: Getty Images

According to the police, on April 2, the middle school teacher gave a ride to a group of students, including the victim, picking him up first so they could indulge in a sexual encounter. Hoffman reportedly told investigators they also had intercourse again that same evening before she dropped him off at home.

Hoffman was booked on numerous charges including rape. She is being held on $30,000 bond.

Such incidents have been quite common in the past too.

In March this year, a teacher in Arizona was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old student. Brittany Zamora, 27, was not only accused of having sex with the teenager but also performing oral sex on the sixth-grader. The 27-year-old was charged with molestation of a child, furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

In another incident in March, a New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher in Florida was taken into custody after it was alleged that she carried on a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student, studying in eighth grade and also sent him nude photos of herself. The alleged inappropriate relationship was said to be dating back to November 2017, according to the student.

Volusia County sheriff’s detectives arrested Stephanie Peterson Ferri, 26, also known as Stephanie Ferri, and charged her with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

Ferri had resigned from the school after the allegations surfaced. Her student was first interviewed by the authorities, after he told his parents about the relationship. Ferri was accused of buying the student marijuana and bowls to smoke it.