Rhenzy Feliz is set to guest star in the next episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 14 of the ABC fantasy dramedy, Feliz plays Marc, a young man who has left home in search of adventure. In the hour, Kevin (Jason Ritter) tries to help Marc get the kind of fulfillment he’s looking for.

Feliz is best known for playing the role of Alex Wilder in the Hulu original series “Marvel’s Runaways.” The 20-year-old actor also had recurring roles on MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and Hulu’s “Casual.”

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hulu

As previously reported, Bret Harrison and Tyler Labine also guest star in the episode, reprising their roles on the CW comedy series “Reaper.”

On the “Reaper,” which aired from 2007 to 2009, Harrison played the role of Sam Oliver, a college dropout whose life completely changed when he discovered that his parents had promised him to the devil. When he turned 21, Sam began his new life as a reaper, retrieving souls that had escaped from Hell. Labine, meanwhile, portrayed the character of Sock, Sam’s friend who assisted him collecting souls.

In the next episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” Kevin and Kristin (India de Beaufort) come across the “strange and mysterious duo” of Sam and Sock while trying to pull off a grand gesture that hopefully repairs Kevin’s friendship with Tyler (Dustin Ybarra).

Kevin and Kristin’s relationship deepens as she helps him seek Tyler’s forgiveness. In the trailer for the episode, Kevin and Kristin share a kiss at the back of his truck. But the smooch doesn’t last long as Kevin, for some reason, starts to panic.

Elsewhere in the episode, Yvette (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) and Dave (Will Sasso) continue to struggle with human tendencies. Last episode, Yvette and Dave realized that their frequent interactions with humans have started to cause changes to their behavior and physical body.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 14, titled “Old Friends,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the trailer for the episode below: