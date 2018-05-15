As far as names go, True Thompson’s name is pretty special and unique. The baby’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, just revealed now who is came up with the name.

Khloe wrote on her app and website that her grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton who first suggested that her daughter be named True.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloe wrote. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” she explained. “I love that it’s a family name and I can’t wait to get back to L.A. so True can finally meet MJ in person!”

Khloe’s family and friends are all eager to welcome her back home, but she has decided to stay put in Cleveland for the time being. Despite her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe forgave him and even chose to be by his side for now because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

However, Khloe’s decision has “definitely caused friction” within her family. Since nobody wants to come face to face with the NBA player, a source told People “her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy