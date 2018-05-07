In case people were not convinced that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is really back together with her cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the reality star provided proof by attending his game on Saturday, May 5.

According to TMZ, Khloe was spotted on the sidelines at the Quick Loans Arena in Cleveland cheering Thompson on as his team beat the Raptors 105 to 103. The hot momma stepped out in a body-hugging leopard print dress and she paired the outfit with oversized sunglasses.

Much to the surprise of her family, friends and fans, Khloe forgave Thompson for cheating on her and a source confirmed with Us Weekly that they are “fully back together.” In fact, Khloe has decided to stay in Cleveland some more because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” the insider explained. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

People from Khloe’s close circle are skeptical about Thompson’s good behavior. Sure, he might have promised not to cheat again, but many are not convinced that he will remain faithful.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” an insider dished. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.”

But not everyone is voicing negative opinions about Khloe getting back together with Thompson. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] are the closest with Khloe,” the source revealed. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgment.”

“You’ll never hear the girls say anything negative about Tristan publicly. They’ll always suck it up. They’ll never tear down one of their sisters. If Khloe loves him, they’ll love him because he’s in her life and is connected to them forever now,” the source continued. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller