“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is done taking comments as far as photos of Tristan Thompson are concerned.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe has prevented her 75.6 million Instagram followers from commenting on her photos with her cheating baby daddy and boyfriend. This decision came just two days after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, unfollowed Thompson on social media (apparently, he took this hard as he unfollowed her too).

Meanwhile, Thompson hasn’t disabled the comments on his account, so Khloe’s fans have bombarded his page with a lot of negative comments.

“If only you loved your kid and baby mumma as much as you love that ball in your hands. Not even a post for your new born daughter,” a netizen commented on his latest post.

“You’re a disappointment as a son, partner & most of all as father,” another added. “You’re nothing but a self-absorbed idiot who uses their fame to get around rather than being a good role model or inspiration for others. I can’t even imagine you as a parent, since your new family of three doesn’t seem to be big proud news on your social media life.”

Fans also trolled his page with several “I hope” comments, and their jabs were hilarious. Some of the stand-out comments shared by People include: “I hope Kanye interrupts your acceptance speech.”

“I hope every time someone waves at you it turns out to be for the person behind you,” another wrote.

“I hope Netflix never loads for you,” one said.

“I hope you always have 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife,” one person posted, while another comment read, “I hope every soda you drink already shaken up.”

Meanwhile, Khloe’s family and friends are all urging her to head back to L.A. Kim has already made her thoughts known about Thompson, and a source told E! News that the rest of the Kardashians are “on the same page and have similar feelings.”

The source added that Kourtney “is more understanding,” and she shared tips to Khloe on how to “make this work by separating from Tristan and co-parenting. Khloe listens to Kourtney the most and she confides in her daily.”

Their mom, Kris, apparently “thinks it’s time for her to come home and start the chapter over with True. They all are going to support whatever Khloe decides but have lost all respect for Tristan.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy