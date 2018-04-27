“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian stayed in Cleveland after giving birth to True Thompson as a matter of convenience and consideration.

Despite the indiscretions of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, she did not want him to miss out on being a father to True. So she decided to stay in his house in Cleveland…for a while. After all, True’s nursery is already set up in his house, and she is still figuring out if their relationship has a future despite his cheating ways.

But now, Khloe decided it is time for her to go home. “Khloe is planning to head back to L.A. soon, because she wants to be surrounded by her family and friends as she goes through this difficult time,” a source told ET. “Khloe is a strong woman, but like everyone, she needs the support of her loved ones.”

“Khloe’s nursery is ready for True in L.A., so she’s just waiting for the right time to head home,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a different insider told People that it was Khloe herself who decided to stay put in Cleveland after giving birth. She wanted to stay because she wanted to see if her relationship with the basketball player can still be salvaged. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now,” the source said.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

For his part, Thompson “wants them to be together” and is doing everything in his power to woo Khloe back. “It seems he’s willing to get help,” the insider shared. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

But he would need to do more damage control, since Khloe’s mom and siblings are all very upset with him. In fact, they are encouraging her to move on from the basketball star.

“Khloe’s family thinks she deserves much better,” the source said. “They want her back in Los Angeles. Khloe got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy